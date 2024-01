Necas (upper body) is unlikely to play Thursday versus Anaheim after missing morning practice, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

It will be the third straight game that Necas will miss, after suffering the injury at practice a week ago. Necas had a huge 2022-23 campaign, scoring 28 times while adding 43 assists in 82 games. He has regressed this season, picking up only nine goals and 17 assists in 38 games. He could return as early as Saturday versus Pittsburgh.