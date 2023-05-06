Necas contributed a goal in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.
Necas snapped his three-game scoring slump. He has two markers and four points in eight playoff contests this year. Necas' most recent goal came late in the second period to push Carolina's lead to 4-0.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Pair of helpers in Game 1 win•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Notches two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Enjoying career season•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: On three-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Records three power-play points•