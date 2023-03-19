Necas notched a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

That makes 12 points in 10 games (4G, 8A) since the beginning of March for Necas, in what continues to be his breakout season. He is the Canes' leading scoring this year with a career-best 64 points in 68 games (27G, 38A). He is an automatic start in all fantasy formats at this point.