According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Necas (undisclosed) "did something when he was skating around" Saturday, leading to his early departure from practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Brind'Amour went on to say that Necas' injury "shouldn't be an issue" moving forward, so at this point there doesn't seem to be any concern about his availability for next Saturday's Game 1 against the Rangers. The 21-year-old rookie notched 16 goals and 36 points in 64 games during the regular season.