According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Necas will be out "for a little while" with the undisclosed injury he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Hurricanes have yet to release a specific timetable for Necas' return, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Sunday and Monday's games against the Blue Jackets at a minimum. Teuvo Teravainen will likely get the first crack at replacing Necas on Carolina's second line.