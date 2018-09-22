Necas is expected to play for the Hurricanes full time this season, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

After skating in just one game for the Canes last season, Necas was returned to Czech league where he recorded 17 points in 24 games for Brno Kometa. This season, with the Canes woefully thin at center following the recent loss of Victor Rask (out indefinitely with a finger injury), it seems the 19-year-old Necas is now in a prime position to land a roster spot out of training camp. So far in the preseason, he has been centering the team's third line along with Teuvo Teravainen and Warren Foegele, however that could easily turn into a top-six assignment by the time the regular season starts.