Necas logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Necas set up a Michael Bunting goal in the second period. During his four-game point streak, Necas has two goals and three assists. He's up to six points (three on the power play), 16 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through six contests overall. While the Hurricanes have struggled defensively, the 24-year-old forward has been a productive part of the top six and power play.