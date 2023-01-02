Necas scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Necas tied the game 4-4 with a power-play tally late in the third period as he extended his point streak to five games, logging three goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old Necas has had a breakout season, logging 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 36 games. He should easily surpass his career-high of 41 points set in 2020-21.