Necas registered two shots during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Necas, who produced at least one point in 10 of his opening 11 outings, is enduring his season's first mini-slump. The 23-year-old center may have five points during his past five games, but three came during a Nov. 4 outburst against the Sabres and the other two developed against the Oilers on Thursday. Skating in the other three contests, Necas, who leads the Hurricanes with 19 points, is scoreless with a combined rating of minus-5.