Necas scored the winner in overtime and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Stars on Saturday.
The points snapped a four-game point drought for the young star. It was Necas' first game-winning goal of the season. And his 30 points lead the Canes -- he's one point ahead of Andrei Svechnikov.
