Necas (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Necas' injury was described by coach Rod Brind'Amour as "not too serious" but he still may not be ready in time for Thursday's tilt. The 24-year-old Czech is currently stuck in an eight-game goal drought despite putting 18 shots on net over that stretch. Additionally, the winger did manage three assists over that stretch as well.