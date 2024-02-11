Necas notched an assist in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Devils.

The Hurricanes could not get anything past Vitek Vanecek all game until Necas took a pass from Sebastian Aho, cut across the Devils' defender and fired a hard shot on net. The puck seemingly sat in the air for seconds until Aho batted it out of the air into the back of the net for the game's only goal to win it in overtime. Necas finished with 2 PIM, one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in 18:56 TOI. The 25-year old winger has nine points, seven of them being goals, in his past eight games. The Hurricanes face the Stars this Tuesday on the road.