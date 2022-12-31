Necas provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Necas extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three helpers). The winger has produced 10 points through 13 outings in December, including four power-play points. For the season, the 23-year-old is up to 15 tallies, 20 helpers, 127 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 36 appearances while continuing to log top-six minutes. He needs just six more points to match his career high from 53 outings in 2020-21.