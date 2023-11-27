Necas notched an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Necas hasn't recorded a multi-point effort in November, posting two goals an three helpers over 10 contests this month. The 24-year-old forward chipped in with a secondary helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's third-period goal to spark the Hurricanes' comeback. Necas is at 14 points, 50 shots on net, 16 hits, eight PIM and a minus-10 rating through 20 outings overall, though his presence in the top six means fantasy managers should likely be patient with him.