Necas posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Necas cleared a puck past Adam Fox, and Andrei Svechnikov was able to turn it into a breakaway goal. While he's still searching for his first playoff goal, Necas snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old forward has four assists, 18 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating in 12 postseason contests, playing primarily on the second line as he did for much of the regular season.