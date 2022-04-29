Necas totaled a goal, an assist and six shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Necas potted his 14th goal of the season to give Carolina a 2-0 lead, then helped Jesperi Kotkaniemi extend the lead to 3-0. The two-point effort helped the Necas reach the 40-point mark in the Hurricanes' season finale. This is the second consecutive season in which the 23-year-old forward hit that milestone.