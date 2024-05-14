Necas scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 over the Rangers in Game 5.
Necas had a secondary helper on Jordan Martinook's third-period tally before scoring an empty-net goal in Monday's win. It's the first time since Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against the Islanders that Necas registered two points in a game. The 25-year-old forward also had two shots on goal to go along with a plus-2 rating in 15:56 of ice time. Necas is up to three goals and five assists in 10 contests so far this postseason.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Tallies in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Can't find back of net•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Strikes on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Exploits power play for 20th goal•