Necas scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 over the Rangers in Game 5.

Necas had a secondary helper on Jordan Martinook's third-period tally before scoring an empty-net goal in Monday's win. It's the first time since Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against the Islanders that Necas registered two points in a game. The 25-year-old forward also had two shots on goal to go along with a plus-2 rating in 15:56 of ice time. Necas is up to three goals and five assists in 10 contests so far this postseason.