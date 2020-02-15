Necas tallied a goal and added a helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Necas had a hand in Nino Niederreiter's opening tally in the first period. The Czech winger was then credited with a goal as a New Jersey defender swiped a puck into his own net. Necas has four goals in his last eight games and 15 markers on the year. He's up to 31 points, 72 shots and a minus-1 rating in 53 contests in a productive third-line role.