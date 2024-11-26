Necas scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
Both of Necas' points came on the power play. He had gone three games without a goal prior to Monday. He's earned nine points over his last five outings and is up to 12 goals, 35 points (16 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Bounces back after streak ends•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Well on way to career year•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Extends streak to 12 games•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Keeps streak alive with PP tally•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Point streak at 10 games•