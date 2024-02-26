Necas tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Necas was involved in both of Carolina's goals Sunday, setting up Tony DeAngelo 2:40 into the first period before adding a power-play tally late in the third. The 25-year-old Necas has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in his last 15 games. He's up to 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) through 53 games this season.