Play

Necas picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Necas continues to provide solid depth scoring with nine goals and four helpers through 37 contests this season. The 20-year-old plays in a third-line role, and while he doesn't have much physicality in his game (35 hits, 13 blocked shots), his offense could help fantasy owners in deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories