Necas (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Necas will return after three straight absences. The 22-year-old will flank Vincent Trocheck on the second line as he looks to add to the five points he accrued through the first eight games.
