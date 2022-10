Necas recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Necas set up the second of Andrei Svechnikov's two goals in the contest. While Necas failed to score in a third straight game, he's yet to be held off the scoresheet this year. The 23-year-old forward has two goals, three helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-5 rating while seeing second-line minutes.