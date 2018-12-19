Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Heading to Worlds
Necas will be loaned to the Czech Republic in order for him to participate in the World Junior Championship.
Necas cracked the Opening Night roster for the Hurricanes, but the crafty pivot was only afforded seven games before management decided he'd be better off developing with AHL Charlotte. Still looking slender at 6-foot-1 and 167 pounds, Necas hasn't been fazed by the minor-league competition, adding seven goals and 15 assists over 26 games for the Checkers, so he'll welcome a new challenge on the international stage.
