Necas recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Coyotes.
Necas set up a Vincent Trocheck goal in the first period, snapping a 10-game point drought. Expectations were high for Necas following a 2020-21 season where he put up 41 points in 53 contests. However, the 23-year-old winger has taken a step back this year, with 13 goals and 23 assists in 73 games.
