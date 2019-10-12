Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Helpers in two straight games
Necas registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The Czech forward has assists in two straight games and three points in five outings overall this season. Necas isn't generating many shots -- just eight so far -- and he's used in a bottom-six role that will suppress the 2017 first-round pick's ability to produce offense.
