Necas found the back of the net in a 4-0 victory over Ottawa on Friday.
Necas scored at 12:34 of the third period to push the Hurricanes' lead to 3-0. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 57 contests in 2022-23. Necas has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last four games.
