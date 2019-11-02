Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Impressing in rookie season
Necas scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
Now with seven points in 13 games, the 20-year-old Necas has done well thus far in his first full season with the Canes. He's been settling in nicely on the team's third line alongside Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel, averaging 13:46 per game, with 1:53 coming on the power play. Scoring-wise, he's been fairly consistent, not having gone more than two games without a point, making him an attractive option in deeper fantasy formats.
