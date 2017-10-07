Necas is on the Hurricanes' roster to start the season, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

The youth movement in Raleigh continues this season, with Necas (18 years old) and fellow rookies Janne Kuokkanen (19) and Haydn Fleury (21) all landing Opening Night roster spots. Necas, who played in the Czech league last season, could still be sent back to his home country if the Canes decide not to keep him after nine games, or he could wind up in the AHL. In the meantime, it's unclear whether Necas will be used in a scoring-line or checking-line capacity, so he still does not boast a ton of fantasy value at this point.