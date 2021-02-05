Necas (upper body) was helped off the ice after a big hit from Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan in the third period of Thursday's game, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Necas' head appeared to hit the ice hard, and he needed assistance getting to the locker room in the final minute of the third period. The 22-year-old should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets. If he can't play, Jesper Fast would be the most likely player to enter the lineup, while Teuvo Teravainen would bump up to a top-six role.