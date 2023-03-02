Necas scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Necas has three goals and two helpers over his last five contests. He got the Hurricanes on the board at 13:02 of the second period. The 24-year-old's up to 24 goals, 29 assists, 181 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 59 outings this season. The Hurricanes have little reason to mix up their top six, so Necas should remain productive in a second-line role.
