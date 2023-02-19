Necas had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Capitals in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

His power-play goal gave the Canes a 3-0 lead at 8:48 of the second period. It was a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Brent Burns. Necas now leads the Canes in scoring with 22 goals and 29 assists (51 points) in 55 games.