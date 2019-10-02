Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Makes big club's roster
Necas has made the Hurricanes' Opening Night roster.
Necas only appeared in seven games with the big club last campaign, notching two points over that span, but he was highly productive during his time in the minors, racking up 16 goals and 36 assists in 64 contests. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to open the campaign on Carolina's fourth line, but he should also see time on the No. 1 power-play unit Thursday against Montreal.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Heading to Worlds•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Working through issues in AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Will log plenty of minutes in AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Bound for AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Reduced to fourth-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Expected to play in NHL this season•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.