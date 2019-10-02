Necas has made the Hurricanes' Opening Night roster.

Necas only appeared in seven games with the big club last campaign, notching two points over that span, but he was highly productive during his time in the minors, racking up 16 goals and 36 assists in 64 contests. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to open the campaign on Carolina's fourth line, but he should also see time on the No. 1 power-play unit Thursday against Montreal.