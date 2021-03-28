Necas scored two goals and added two assists in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

Both goals came on the power play; his second stood as the winner late in the third. Necas has a three-game goal streak on the go that includes four goals and three assists in his last three weeks. Great night for the winner, who has 28 points in 30 games this season. The Canes got another good one. We hope you did, too.