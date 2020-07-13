Necas was not on the ice for Monday's training camp session, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The team won't be providing any additional information regarding Necas per the league's postseason protocol. If he isn't able to play against the Rangers starting August 1, it could open the door for Morgan Geekie to log some playoff action.
