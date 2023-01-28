Necas scored both the tying and game-winning goals in Friday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Sharks.

The 'Canes were down 4-2 with less than two minutes left in the third period, but after Sebastian Aho gave Carolina a glimmer of hope with 97 seconds remaining, Necas got to work. He pounced on a loose puck and roofed it over James Reimer with only 12 seconds on the clock to force OT, then finished a 2-on-1 with Andrei Svechnikov inside the first minute of the extra frame with a blistering shot than Reimer got a piece of, but couldn't stop from caroming off his shoulder and into the net. Necas has potted overtime winners in back-to-back games and has four GWG in 48 games this season, giving him 16 for his career as he adds to his clutch reputation. The 24-year-old has already had a career-best campaign with 21 goals and 44 points in total, with the second half still ahead.