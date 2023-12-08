Necas recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Necas has spent some time in the bottom six lately, but with the Hurricanes getting drubbed 6-1 in Edmonton on Wednesday, head coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffled his lines. That saw Necas return to the first line and log a season-high 21:12 of ice time. The winger has been productive of late with a goal and five helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, he's at 19 points, 62 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-9 rating through 26 appearances.