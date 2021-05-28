Necas produced an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.

Necas set up Brock McGinn's first-period marker to tie the game at 1-1. Through six playoff contests, Necas has two goals, three assists and 11 shots on net. The Czech forward should continue to work in a top-six role, which should lead to reasonable chances to produce offense.

More News