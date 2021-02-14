Necas (undisclosed) had one assist with two shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Necas was back after missing three games and played the right wing on a line with Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter. He picked up an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's goal with seven seconds left in the second period that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead. Necas has one goal and five assists in nine games this season.