Necas scored three goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old delivered his first career hat trick by scoring the game's first three goals, spotting Carolina a 3-0 lead before 17 minutes were up in the first period. Necas has been on fire since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-January, racking up seven goals and eight points in seven games, and with 16 goals and 34 points through 45 contests on the season, he's now back on track to challenge the career-high 28 tallies he scored in 2022-23.