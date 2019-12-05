Necas (lower body) was able to practice Thursday and could slot back into the lineup soon, but won't be ready in time to suit up versus San Jose, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Necas will miss his third straight game, but the fact that he was able to join his teammates on the ice Thursday is certainly a step in the right direction. Once the Czech is cleared to play, he should return to a bottom-six role and will likely see Brian Gibbons shipped back down to the minors.