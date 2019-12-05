Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Nearing return
Necas (lower body) was able to practice Thursday and could slot back into the lineup soon, but won't be ready in time to suit up versus San Jose, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Necas will miss his third straight game, but the fact that he was able to join his teammates on the ice Thursday is certainly a step in the right direction. Once the Czech is cleared to play, he should return to a bottom-six role and will likely see Brian Gibbons shipped back down to the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.