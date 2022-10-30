Necas scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Necas is next level right now. He has five goals and leads the Canes with 11 points in eight games. He had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games last season. "He's been arguably our best player," said coach Rod Brind'Amour after the game. "He's on the score sheet every night, and he's certainly a factor."