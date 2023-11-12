Necas registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Lightning.

Necas took a major leap forward last season with a career-high 71-point campaign in just his fourth full season with the Hurricanes. Now with 12 points in 15 games, he remains on pace for a similar result this year. The 24-year-old Czech continues to rack up very respectable minutes on the second line (18:10 average TOI), and sees first line PP time as well (3:27). Start him with confidence.