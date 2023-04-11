Necas recorded a pair of assists versus the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Necas is putting together a decent end to the regular season with one goal, two assists and 13 shots in his last five contests, including one power-play helper. It's been a banner year for the 24-year-old center, as he has set personal bests in goals (28), assists (43) and power-play points (26). With two more goals, Necas can get over the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career.