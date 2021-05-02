Necas recorded his fifth straight game without a point in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.

Necas may be scuffling a bit right now, but he does have a career-best 37 points in 48 games and a team-high plus-minus rating of plus-23. He is currently playing in a top-six role for the Canes, averaging 17:21 in ice time with almost two minutes a game on the power play. Bottom line, Necas is one of the Canes' best forwards and it shouldn't take long for him to bounce back.