Necas posted an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Necas' four-game point streak ended in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Senators on Friday. He responded with his 30th helper of the campaign Sunday, setting up Jesperi Kotkaniemi's insurance goal in the third period. This is the second year Necas has reached the 30-assist mark, and he's likely to blow right by his career-high 43 from 2022-23. He's at 44 points, 74 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating over 30 contests.