Necas registered three assists in the Hurricanes' 6-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Necas recorded two of those helpers while the Hurricanes had the man advantage. That gives him 25 goals and 59 points in 61 games this season, including 22 power-play points. Necas is on a three-game scoring streak with two goals and seven points over that stretch.
