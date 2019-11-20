Play

Necas scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, extending his point streak to four games (2g, 3a) in the process. Necas has reached the scoresheet in eight of his nine November games and seems to be cementing himself as a solid offensive contributor for the Hurricanes.

