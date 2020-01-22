Play

Necas scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Necas opened the scoring 2:28 into the game with his 12th goal of the season. The 21-year-old doesn't generate a ton of shots -- he's had more than three in a game just once since Thanksgiving -- but he's turned in a nice rookie season nonetheless with 27 points in 45 games.

