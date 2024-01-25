Necas had a goal and two hits in a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday.

Necas fired a power-play goal late in the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring. He also led all skaters with a whopping nine shots on net but he couldn't get a second puck past Linus Ullmark. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes prevailed on a Jordan Martinook breakaway late in the third period to seal the win for Carolina. Necas is now on a four-game point streak, scoring three goals and adding two assists in the process. The Hurricanes are at home Thursday against the Devils.